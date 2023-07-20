BMW Rewrites The Narrative - M3 And M4 May Not Go Electric After All

BMW M representatives have previously suggested the next generation M3 and M4 will be pure electric vehicles, but according to M CEO Frank van Meel, a decision is yet to be made. Speaking to Australia's Drive, van Meel said that while an all-electric M3/M4 is still under consideration, BMW M would only introduce such a thing if it was a significant improvement over the existing models. "Well, the logic is quite easy. The next [M3 and M4] has to be better than the current one. And if that can be done in an electric way, then probably it will go electric," he said. "If not, we will stay with [the] combustion engine. It's pretty easy. But, of course, we're trying to make that happen as pure electric. Don't expect an electric version to be sold alongside an ICE-powered variant or a plug-in hybrid model. "Well, I don't think all three. That will be too far, said van Meel.



