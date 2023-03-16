BMW Rules Out A New M2 Competition Any Time Soon

In an interview with the German publication Bimmer Today, M2's project manager Markus Schroder revealed that there won't be a Competition model for the foreseeable future. For now, the standard BMW M2 is as good as it gets, but it's important to remember that Schroder didn't rule it out completely. Our German isn't brilliant, but Schroder said BMW isn't planning to push the M2 in the direction of a Competition model but "can't rule out" anything in the future. Usually, BMW would push for variants, but it seems content with the standard car for now. Schroder mentions that BMW put out a high-performance model for enthusiasts and points to the rear-drive, manual transmission, and turbocharged inline-six adding up to a "classic" driver's car.



Read Article