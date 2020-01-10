BMW Sales Drop 16.2% In Q3 - Mini Sales Dip 11.9%

BMW of North America announced today Q3 2020 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U. S. For the quarter ending September 30, 2020, BMW brand sales totaled 69,570 vehicles, a decrease of 16.2% vs the 83,003 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.* MINI brand sales totaled 9,064 vehicles in Q3, a decrease of 11.9% vs the 10,292 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.*



As the U.S. continues to recover during the ongoing global pandemic, the BMW Group sales network is once again fully open, and plants in Europe and the U.S. have returned to capacity. Consumer demand for BMW vehicles has also returned faster, and at a higher level, than anticipated. As a result, sales momentum built through the quarter with a strong finish, and record month in September.



“We are pleased that demand for BMW vehicles remains strong, and proud of our dealer network for the way they have adapted to this situation by accepting a higher number of advanced orders,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “As a result, the percentage of vehicles arriving pre-sold to customers is twice as high as prior to the pandemic, and recovery rates outperformed our projections. For these reasons, we remain cautiously optimistic as we enter the fourth quarter.”







BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 28,520 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 57,164 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 9.2% from the same quarter a year ago.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 2,696 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 6,276 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago.









