BMW Sales Drop 2% In Q4 - Rounds Out 2020 With A 18% Sales Decrease

BMW of North America reported today sales results for Q4 2020 and the full year 2020 for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.*

BMW Brand

In the fourth quarter of 2020, BMW brand sales totaled 98,750 vehicles, only a 2.0% decrease from the 100,797 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.** For the full year 2020, BMW brand sales decreased 17.5% on total sales of 278,732 compared to the 338,003 vehicles sold in 2019.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales totaled 8,549 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.6% vs the 8,864 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.** For the full year 2020, MINI brand sales decreased 22.4% on total sales of 28,138 compared to the 36,272 vehicles sold in 2019.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, BMW brand sales in the U.S. improved significantly in the second half of the year – including several outstanding months -- as the sales network reopened, production restarted, and inventory levels improved. The last four months of the year were particularly strong, owing much to increased production at Plant Spartanburg, which helped meet customer demand for top selling models such as the BMW X3, X5 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles.

“There is no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for automotive sales, but we have found that these challenges were due more to the circumstances, rather than consumer demand,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We owe our dealers and regional teams a lot of credit for their flexibility and dedication while adapting to the situation. With their support we felt very confident throughout the second half of the year as consumer deliveries grew quickly -- even exceeding own expectations.”





BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 25,811 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20.5% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 108,593 vehicles, a decrease of 9.3% from the 119,682 vehicles sold in 2019.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 52,573 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.9% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 214,155, a decrease of 15.5% from the 253,456 vehicles sold in 2019.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales were 2,175 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.2% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales were 9,488, a decrease of 25% from the 12,648 vehicles sold in 2019.