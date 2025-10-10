BMW Sales Surge In 3rd Quarter With Mini Leading The Way

The latest BMW Group sales numbers are in, and they’re looking strong. All automotive brands posted growth in the third quarter, though some performed better than others. The core BMW marque delivered 514,620 vehicles between July and September, up 5.7% year over year. These solid Q3 results have turned things around for year-to-date sales. Munich was down 2.3% at the half-year mark but now sits 0.1% higher through the first nine months, totaling 1,585,580 units. What drove the improvement in Q3? Plug-in hybrids surged 30.2% compared to the same period last year. The M division also had a strong quarter, with sales rising 11% to 52,220 cars. Predictably, and to the dismay of purists I might add, that figure includes both M Performance and full M models. Over the first nine months of 2025, M sales climbed 7.9% to 158,182 units, putting the performance brand on track for yet another record year.



