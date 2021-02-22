BMW Says "Bold" Styling Will Continue Whether You Like It Or Not

We are really confused by BMW. The Bavarian automaker is sending mixed signals when it comes to its design. First, BMW said the 4 Series and M3/M4 duo will probably be the only new Bimmers to get the giant kidney grille. Then, BMW said it is fine if you change the factory fascia with an aftermarket piece. And finally, it admitted it’s impossible to please everyone in terms of design. It seems that the manufacturer has just been trying to prepare us for a future where the new-style kidney grilles will play an important role in the brand’s overall design language. Apparently, according to the company’s head of design, Domagoj Dukec, this will help the future BMWs stand out from the rest.



