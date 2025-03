German automaker BMW is telling dealers in the U.S. it will absorb the added cost of new tariffs on its imports from Mexico, at least for the next several weeks, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.

BMW said it would "price protect" certain Mexican-built models that would be subject to tariffs - the 3 Series sedan and 2 Series coupe - until May 1, WSJ reported , citing a message to the company's U.S. dealers.