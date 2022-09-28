BMW Says It Will Sell Close To A Quarter Million Electric Vehicles In 2022

BMW Group has big expectations from its electric vehicle lineup when it comes to sales.

While in the first half of this year the automaker sold 75,891 electric vehicles, it expects EV sales for the entire 2022 to reach 240,000-245,000 units, BMW Group Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said in a video conference on September 26, according to Reuters.

If the automaker's estimate proves accurate, BMW will hit its target of 10 percent fully electric sales this year. Furthermore, the annual EV sales volume would be more than double that of 2021, when BMW Group sold 104,000 electric vehicles.