BMW Says It Would Rather Sit On the Sidelines Than Take On Audi And Porsche In Formula One

Formula 1, at least here in America, is more visible than it's ever been. The world's top-tier motorsport class is enjoying hard-earned time in the public eye. Just last month the Miami Grand Prix introduced throngs of Americans to the sport, much to the chagrin of local housewives.

Both Porsche and Audi have taken notice of F1, and plan to enter the sport in some capacity when new rules take effect in 2026. But BMW M's new boss, Frank van Meel says the brand has "no ambitions for Formula 1" despite the sport's rise in popularity. BMW has some history in the sport, but clearly, it plans to keep its involvement at just that: history.