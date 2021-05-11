BMW Says It's Inline 6 And V8s Aren't Going Away Any Time Soon

Over the course of more than a century, the miracle of internal combustion has literally kept the world going, but just as carnivorous dinosaurs were once the apex predators of the planet before becoming extinct, so the fossil fuel-powered engine will soon become little more than a history lesson. One of the automakers that don't want to hasten its demise is BMW, and it along with Daimler are being sued for their slow adaptation to a world that only wants to see electric vehicles on the road. To those of us who are still besotted with fiery explosions happening under the hood, BMW has good news: its trademark straight-sixes and V8 engines will still be around come 2030.



