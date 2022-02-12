BMW Says Next Gen EV Batteries To Cost 50% Less And Provide 30% More Range

With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure. Automotive News quotes Simon Erhard, one of the lead engineers behind Gen 6 battery tech development at BMW Group, who said that “energy density is much higher than before. You can put more cells into the battery pack.” He also explained that “with Gen 6, we're integrating cylindrical battery cells straight into the vehicle.”



