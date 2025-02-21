BMW Says No More Sissy FWD In The Future All EVs Will Be RWD Or AWD

In a similar vein to Audi with its all-wheel drive ‘quattro’ technology, BMW is known for its rear-wheel drive layouts. In recent years, however, we’ve become used to seeing four-wheel drive ‘xDrive’ and even front-wheel drive cars from the Bavarian brand.

Things now look set to change again with BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse technology, and in particular its sixth-generation ‘eDrive’ electric motors, set to make front-wheel drive BMW electric vehicles a non-starter.

That is because while there will be single, dual-, tri- and quad-motor layouts in upcoming Neue Klasse vehicles, there’s no way for BMW’s new eDrive motor to power the front wheels exclusively.