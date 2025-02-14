BMW Shocked By Fat Shaming Of The New M5

The new M5 has let itself go compared to its predecessor, but some would argue it was a necessary evil. There's still a big V-8 engine under the hood, only this time, it's supplemented by an electric motor built into the gearbox. Turning the super sedan into a plug-in hybrid has added a lot of fat, but it allowed BMW to future-proof the car and meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations. However, social media hasn't been kind to the "G90." Although the seventh-generation M5 debuted back in June 2024, people still won't stop criticizing the car for how heavy it is. As a refresher, it weighs 5,390 pounds in sedan guise and an even higher 5,530 pounds as a more practical wagon. M boss Frank van Meel tells Australian magazine Carsales that BMW made a mistake by disclosing the curb weight long before people could drive the car.



