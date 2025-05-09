BMW Shows i3 Electric Sedan For The First Time

BMW has shown the new electric BMW 3 Series for the first time and confirmed it will arrive next year badged i3.

Revealed in camouflaged form at the launch of the new iX3 electric SUV on Friday, the car has evolved from the striking Vision Neue Klasse concept that was revealed in 2023.

The saloon will become the second model in the company's Neue Klasse range.

This will be the first time BMW offers a 3 Series-sized model with an electric powertrain in Europe. When it arrives next year, it will be the smallest EV the brand offers.