For the first time in the M3’s history, BMW will offer a station-wagon version of the performance model under the ‘Touring’ moniker.

However, it won’t launch in North America, where the company doesn’t even sell the regular 3-Series wagon (that’s one of the main reasons we won’t get the M3 Touring either), while we’ll will have to wait along with the rest of the world until late 2022 to see it in final production form.