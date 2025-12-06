BMW Simplifies XM Lineup But The Price Of Admission Is Still Prohibitively High

BMW has just simplified the XM family in the Land Down Under, where the only model on sale will be the XM Label. Unveiled last night and set to premiere at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the updated model will touch down locally toward the end of the year. Future customers will get to pick one of the multiple paint finishes available at no extra cost, including the new BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue that joins the Dravit Gray metallic and the M Isle of Man Green metallic. Other hues include the M Sao Paolo Yellow uni, M Toronto Red, M Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Marina Bay Blue, Cape York Green, and Mineral White.

The Night Blue with Vintage Leather, Black with Vintage Leather, and Silverstone II are fresh additions to the cockpit of the 2026 BMW XM Label. Moreover, customers will also get to pick the Deep Lagoon with Vintage Leather, Silverstone II with Vintage Leather, Black, and Sakhir Orange. Interior trims include the M Carbon Fiber standard or signature trim, and this model can also be had with different wheel options measuring 22 or 23 inches in diameter, all available at no extra cost.



Read Article