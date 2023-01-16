BMW Sits Out On New US Plants Waiting For This Administration To Be Replaced

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse has clarified that politics will play no role regarding its electric vehicle business plan and other related matters. Speaking to, Zipse explained that market demand would determine the German automaker's future investments, specifically in the US.

"We would not change in a substantial manner our strategy because of current politics," the CEO said. "Our cars have a life cycle of maybe seven years, sometimes even longer. That's roughly two or three administrations."

During the previous Trump administration, for example, Zipse acknowledged the pressure to build a new combustion engine plant in the US, but BMW refused.