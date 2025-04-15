BMW Strikes Back At Trump Administration Claim That All Of The Good Factory Jobs Are Still In Germany

Peter Navarro, President Trump’s top tariff advisor, has set his sights on BMW’s vast production complex in Spartanburg, South Carolina, calling it a “scam.” BMW isn’t just taking it on the chin as they’ve fired back, emphasizing the crucial role their US operations play in their global network. State officials, too, have rallied to the company’s side, stressing that BMW’s presence has been a boon for the local economy.

Just a few days ago, Navarro made headlines when he described Tesla as a “car assembler,” rather than a car manufacturer, in defending the administration’s strong support for robust tariffs. He later singled out BMW’s local operations, claiming that only Germany gets the good jobs, while the US is stuck with lower-value jobs.