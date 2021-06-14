BMW Strongly Considering A LeMans Entry For 2023

Le Mans 2023 is shaping up to be pretty-darn spectacular, with the likes of Ferrari, Peugeot, Toyota, Porsche and Audi all signed-up to race. And BMW could be next. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.



Munich has just announced that, starting in 2023, it will compete in North America’s IMSA series with an LMDh-spec prototype. But so far it’s said nowt about the WEC or Le Mans.



Allow us to explain. Besides IMSA, LMDh-type cars are also eligible to race in the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24hrs alongside the techy ‘Le Mans Hypercars’ (LMH). The reason Porsche and Audi are doing LMDh cars versus LMH – like Ferrari, Peugeot and Toyota – is cost. LMH cars are limited to the WEC, whereas going down the LMDh route effectively grants you entry into multiple series with one car.





