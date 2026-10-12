BMW Takes A Commanding Lead In US Luxury Car Sales Race

BMW delivered no fewer than 100,210 cars and sport utility vehicles in the US market during Q3 2026, putting the Bavarian marque at the very top of the luxury sales podium. According to the Munich-based automaker, deliveries rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier, taking the year-to-date total to 287,154 vehicles. Lexus couldn't do better than second place, and the gap has grown to 24,386 vehicles. Looking at the sales mix, BMW had a great time selling "light trucks" recently. Per the sales release, "light trucks" is another way of saying internal combustion sport utilities from the X3 up, as well as the zero-emission iX.



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