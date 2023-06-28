BMW Takes On The Mini Countryman JCW With The X1 M35i Performance SUV

BMW has always resisted the urge to add an M Performance version to its X1 SUV line-up, but that’s changing with the arrival of a new range-topper for the third generation of the car: the BMW X1 M35i xDrive.

The newcomer gets a retuned version of the company’s four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 296bhp in European specification. That boosted output is delivered from 5,750rpm with peak torque of 400Nm on tap all the way from 2,000 up to 4,500rpm. BMW also promises an ‘emotionally rich soundtrack’ from an M Sport exhaust system that exits through the trademark pairs of twin pipes at the rear seen on so many BMW M cars.