BMW AG outsold Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus brand and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz to lead U.S. luxury-car sales for the fourth quarter and full year. It was the second consecutive year BMW topped its main rivals, selling 98,750 cars and sport-utility vehicles in the last three months of 2020 -- 5,796 more than Lexus and 20,672 ahead of Mercedes-Benz.







Read Article