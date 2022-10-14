BMW Targets The New XM More For Looks Than Performance

The largest-ever BMW M Fest is taking place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa and as part of the celebrations, BMW unveiled not only the new M2 but also the BMW XM to the public for the first time.

While getting to grips with the XM's challenging design, CarBuzz spoke to BMW's Timo Resch, vice president of customer, brand, and sales for BMW's hallowed M division. Aside from the endless argument of whether the XM is deserving to be the second-ever pure BMW M car, Resch divulged more information about the key markets for the XM and which buyers it will lure into the brand.