BMW Teases Hardcore 3.0 CSL Batmobile

The BMW 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ is one of the German firm’s most iconic designs and it’s set to be revived for the 21st Century. We’ve previously seen BMW pay tribute with the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept car back in 2015 - but this time there'll be a real, road-going car you can buy. CEO of BMW’s M division, Frank van Meel, posted three images of the camouflaged car to his Instagram page. The front has been entirely redesigned, as has the back. We see it sporting a similar grille to the Hommage concept, a smaller design to that of the current M3 and M4. The headlights are also a different shape and there are new air intakes sitting beside a revised lower grille section.



