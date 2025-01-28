BMW Teases Hardcore M3 CS Touring For The First Time

The first official images of the new BMW M3 CS Touring have hit social media, featuring the more hardcore and certainly more powerful version of the brand’s already thrilling family wagon on the famous Nürburgring race track in Germany.

Of course, our spy photographers and many others had seen the M3 CS Touring testing before, which BMW acknowledged when it referred to the car as “the not so secret, secret” in one of its social media posts.

The standard M3 Touring is already one of the meanest-looking estate cars you might cross paths with on the school run, but the CS version gets an even more aggressive front end design that adds a new splitter with aero fins.