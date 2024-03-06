BMW Teases M Version Of The 1 Series

The BMW 1-Series is about to receive a substantial makeover, and the first teaser is here to hype things up before its imminent debut. Interestingly, a dark shot of the upcoming hatchback was also shared by the official account of BMW M, suggesting that the new model will debut with a hot hatch version from the get-go.

The 2025 BMW 1-Series will most likely be a heavily updated version of the existing F40 generation rather than a clean-sheet design. The new model will receive the F70 internal code.