BMW Teases New M5's Glowing Grille For The First Time

BMW M has teased the upcoming M5 on its social media channels, showcasing its illuminated kidney grilles, lighting signature, and aggressive front fascia. Unlike the XM and the recently leaked next-generation X3, the M5 boasts reasonably sized grilles, but passers-by won't mistake this for an ordinary 5 Series or i5 sedan. Unfortunately, the Instagram teaser doesn't give away additional information. "Setting the standard for over 30 years…" reads the caption, alluding to the M5's long history as the ultimate performance sedan. The automaker has yet to say when the newcomer will debut, but rumors suggest the M5 is expected to be revealed later this month, with the longroof Touring model to follow sometime in 2024.



