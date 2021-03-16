BMW Teases New i4 EV Concept Before Tomorrow's Debut

Agent009 submitted on 3/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:54:04 AM

Views : 438 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Approximately a year ago, BMW unveiled the i4 Concept as a preview of a new all-electric production sedan from the brand. Later in 2020, it was confirmed the final product will be unveiled this year and it turns out we are just a day away from seeing the all-new i4.

BMW has just confirmed it will reveal the i4 tomorrow and has released a single teaser image of the EV sedan. The information was first reported by BMW Blog, which heard it from Frank Weber, board member in charge of R&D at BMW, but literally a few hours later the automaker confirmed the news itself.



Read Article


BMW Teases New i4 EV Concept Before Tomorrow's Debut

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)