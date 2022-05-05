BMW Teases The 2023 M4 CSL Ahead Of Official Reveal

Set to debut a little over two weeks from today, on May 20, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL celebrates BMW M’s 50th anniversary. It is a lighter, more powerful, and quicker version of the M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe that follows in the footsteps of its iconic predecessors, including the E92 M3 GTS and E46 M3 CSL.



In terms of styling, it will easily stand out next to the ‘regular’ versions of the new-gen M4, featuring headlights developed by the M Division, with a yellow-ish hue, similar to those of the bigger M4 CS. The taillights should be exclusive too, and so will the large kidney grille up front, with horizontal slats, chin spoiler attached to the bumper, likely made of carbon fiber, ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid, new diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.



