BMW Tells All Owners Of New iX and i4 Vehicles To Park And DO NOT Charge Them

Produced by Samsung SDI, the battery cells of the BMW iX and i4 aren’t up to snuff. The South Korean supplier discovered an irregularity during the manufacturing process, which allowed debris to enter the cells. Further analysis revealed cathode pieces within the battery cells.



Back on April 16th, a non-U.S. incident involving an i4 eDrive40 was brought to BMW’s attention. On June 3rd, the Bavarian automaker became aware of a U.S. incident involving a 2022 model year iX xDrive50. Mere days later, BMW learned of an overseas incident involving an iX M60.





