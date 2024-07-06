BMW Throws $17,500 Worth Of Discounts On Slow Selling XM SAV

The controversial BMW XM is available with a generous new discount in the United States, reducing its price by a touch over 10%. Even still, it’s not cheap.
 
The XM has a starting price of $159,995 but BMW dealers are now offering it with a $17,500 lease credit. Those happy to purchase an XM outright or finance once through BMW are eligible for a $15,000 discount.
 
Cars Direct says customers can also stack this $15,000 discount with a competitive APR deal, financing the XM at 3.99% for up to 60 months.


