BMW Throws Water On Tesla Claiming They Are Not Really A Premium Brand

While the CEOs of VW and Ford have publicly acknowledged Tesla’s EV lead recently, BMW head honcho Oliver Zipse has taken a public dig at the US EV maker for the second time this year.

In February, the executive cast doubt on Tesla’s ability to retain its EV crown in the face of competition. However, demand has continued to boom since then, with the Model 3 becoming Europe’s top-selling passenger car (overall) in September.

Now, Zipse has once again taken a swipe at Tesla, pointing out that quality and reliability are attributes that set BMW apart from the US electric vehicle maker.