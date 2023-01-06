BMW To Allow AI To Design Cars Because Clearly The Humans They Hired Can't

Lately, BMW has been very talkative about its design philosophy. The Bavarian brand told us it doesn’t understand companies adopting an EV-specific design language and it also promised its future designs will be cleaner (see the related links below). The new 5 Series / i5 duo is probably good proof of both claims but there’s something new on the horizon that BMW is trying to address – artificial intelligence. AI is the technology simulating human intelligence processes, a system that is self-learning and improving with time. It can be used for much more than just conversations and BMW admits it has started experiments with automotive design by artificial intelligence. The firm’s design boss Adrian van Hooydonk recently said in an interview that AI has been used in various design tasks already.



