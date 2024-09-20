BMW To Break Away From Cookie Cutter Designs In Styling Shift

It’s not often big automakers reshuffle their design team but that’s exactly what BMW did last week. It’s almost like they’re reading your comments here dear reader. A reshuffle doesn’t always work out though. Sometimes, they still go sideways. If BMW’s vice president for design Adrian van Hooydonk has anything to say about it, the changes will be positive and welcome. He recently sat down for an interview and let us all in on a few details about the future of BMW design. In short, the theme we’ve seen come to light over the last few years isn’t going to continue on for much longer. The Neue Klasse concepts we’ve seen recently are steps in the right direction and new hires Maximilian Missoni from Polestar and Oliver Heilmer from Mini will helm future designs.



Read Article