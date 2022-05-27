BMW To Build Several Electric Vehicles In Mexico To Save Money

BMW is set to build a number of electric vehicles at its assembly plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

The facility opened in 2019 and currently builds the 2-Series and 3-Series. It has the capacity to build 175,000 vehicles annually, although it was operating at just 39 per cent last year. While the German automaker itself hasn’t confirmed any potential EV plans for the site, unnamed sources claim that it will handle production of the next-generation electric 3-Series and the iX3 SUV starting in 2027.

BMW has previously said that it will build crossovers at the Mexican site but has not stated which ones, Auto News notes.