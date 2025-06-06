BMW To Continue Selling Z4 Because Enthusiasts Are Still Buying It

The BMW Z4 might be sticking around for longer than expected. The German roadster was rumored to bow out in October 2025, though a report dating back to 2023 suggested production had been extended to March of next year. Now, a new rumor claims Z4 production has been stretched even further, to May 2026—but only for American-market cars. BMW Blog, citing a trusted source at the Bimmerpost forums, says production of the US-specification Z4 M40i—the only trim available with a manual transmission—has been extended another two months. The source doesn't cite a reason for the extension, but we can make a couple of educated guesses.



