BMW To Debut The Future Of Alpina This Week

BMW will preview the future of Alpina on Friday with the unveiling of a new concept car.

The Vision BMW Alpina will be revealed at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza on 15 May, the company has confirmed, marking its first big presentation since the Alpina brand entered BMW ownership in January.

A teaser image released by BMW Alpina reveals it to be a long coupé – similar in profile to the previous BMW 8 Series and the limited-run Speedtop – and appears to show new lighting signatures that could be reserved specifically for future Alpina models.