BMW To Have Working Solid State Batteries THIS Year

BMW Group and the company Solid Power have announced an expanded Joint Development Agreement, adding a research and development license as a basis for the next move from the partnership. This license allows BMW to create an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf near Munich. BMW originally invested in the company with Ford last year, and since then, it has been working with Solid Power to push its vehicle development further. Now you're not going to see this technology in any new examples of the i7 due to the technology still being a few years out, but the possibilities it offers are fantastic.



