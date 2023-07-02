BMW To Light Up Grille In 2024 X5 - Would You Want To Have That Thing Lit Up?

The facelifted X5 seems to be ready to hit the market, as BMW recently took to social media to build up the hype for its official unveiling, which should be right around the corner.



Mind you, they haven’t announced the date yet, but they did drop some shadowy teasers of the crossover, with emphasis on the lighting signature, and the illuminated grille, which will be an option targeting those who want their ride to stand out more.



It’s hard to spot the details based on the clip shared by the Munich auto marque on social media and embedded at the bottom of the page, but the numerous spy shots have revealed that it will have a new face. The main clusters, for one, are slimmer, and sport new graphics, and the bumper has vertical side vents, and probably a larger central air intake.



