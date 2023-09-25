BMW To Make Competition Option Standard On New M Models

It may not have escaped your attention that the new BMW X5 M and X6 M are only being offered as Competition models. That’s not because the SUVs are waiting for a standard M variant, but instead because the automaker plans to make the Competition models the new starting point for full-on M models. The move is part of a plan to reconfigure the M lineup as the automaker looks ahead to the future. With lower-performance models like the M440i filling the gap between BMW’s regular vehicles and its high-performance models, Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW M, believes there’s no longer a need for the standard M model.



Read Article