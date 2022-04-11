BMW To Offer Direct To Consumer Sales Model Bypassing Dealerships

BMW might sell its products direct to consumers in the near future. The German brand’s CFO, Nicolas Peter, recently indicated that not only does it want to go that route but that talks with dealers were already taking place. Should BMW follow through on the plan it would be the first big legacy brand to ditch the dealership middle-man model. Newer brands like Lucid, Rivian, and especially Tesla have proven the value of selling direct to customers. Recently, rumors about a number of legacy brands like Ford and GM have been swirling about them making the switch. A new report suggests that BMW is pondering to do exactly that.



