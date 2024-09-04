BMW To Partner With Rimac On EV Technology

BMW Group and Rimac Technology have announced a long-term partnership that will see the two companies collaborate on electric vehicles. But before you get excited at the prospect of a BMW-badged Rimac Nevera, we have to inform you that Rimac Technology and Rimac Automobili, while linked, are not the same thing. Rimac Technology helps develop electrified powertrain solutions for a variety of external companies, including automakers like Aston Martin for the Valkyrie, Hyundai, Porsche, and Koenigsegg, which leverages Rimac technology for the Regera. Those are just a few of the automakers involved with Rimac technology, and now BMW has added its name to the list.



