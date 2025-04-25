BMW To Raid Mini Parts Bin For 1-Series EV

BMW’s first attempt at cracking the small electric car market with the i3 was one of those things that people either loved or loathed. You were either on board with the i3’s groundbreaking tech and its lounge-like interior, or you found its oddball proportions and head-scratching market placement completely off-putting. Either way, it looks like BMW is ready to revisit the small EV space, but not without taking a little time to pause and reflect first. The i3 went out of production in 2023, with no direct replacement to cater to the small EV buyer. Meanwhile, there had been predictions that BMW could follow the path of its rivals and leave the small car segment altogether. However, according to Bernd Koerber, Senior Vice President of BMW’s Brand and Product Management, the Bavarian company plans to keep the 1-Series around, with a new generation likely to surface in 2028.



