BMW To Reshuffle Design Department Bringing In Outside Resources

The Bavarian car manufacturer BMW is reorganizing its design department and is also bringing in staff from outside. According to information from the FAZ, the change is to be announced in the next few days. According to this, responsibilities will be divided up under the leadership of the current head of design, Adrian van Hooydonk. Maximilian Missoni will now be responsible for the upper middle class, luxury class and the relatively new acquisition Alpina. He previously spent six years designing the recognized elegant design of the Swedish electric car brand Polestar. Polestar is a spin-off from Volvo , where Missoni was also responsible for the exterior design for several years. The 45-year-old studied in London, then worked in Germany for ten years, and joined Volvo in 2012. He was born in Graz, Austria. His ancestors moved north from Italy in the 19th century with the railway construction, his father comes from Carinthia.



Read Article