MW announced that Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of BMW M GmbH, and Marcus Syring, head of BMW M Design, will present “an all-new high-powered, hybrid-electric, concept vehicle”. The German automaker didn’t confirm any details about it, but according to BMWblog, it will be a concept previewing the long-awaited X8 M that will allegedly be named the XM and be positioned at the top of BMW’s SUV range.



