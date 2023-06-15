BMW To Says Future ICE Model M Cars Will Be Automatics

The dual-clutch transmission was once hot property. It was slicker and faster to shift than a manual transmission without the doddery old reputation of a slushbox auto. Times have changed, though, and BMW has abandoned the DCT, with the three-pedal manual soon to follow. As reported by Top Gear, BMW is going all-in on automatics in the final years before full electrification. The new BMW M2 is likely to be the last manual M car, with its classic six-speed transmission. The alternative choice is an eight-speed automatic. As for the dual-clutch, it's not even part of the conversation. "The double clutch, from BMW M's point of view these days, it's gone," Dirk Hacker said to Top Gear. The Head of Development at BMW M added that "It's now manual or automatic, and automatic electrified for the future.”



