BMW To Slash 1,800 Jobs In China

Agent009 submitted on 11/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:24 AM

Views : 200 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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BMW Brilliance Automotive has started cutting about 1,800 jobs at its Shenyang operations, with the reductions beginning on November 2. The figure represents roughly 10 percent of the joint venture's headcount, and it arrives as BMW's China sales come under heavier pressure.
 
Most of the affected workers are frontline production staff, though some administrative roles are included too. BMW has not confirmed the cuts publicly, and it's unclear whether they are tied to any wider restructuring beyond the Chinese market.
 


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BMW To Slash 1,800 Jobs In China

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