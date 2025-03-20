BMW To Split M5 Production Evenly Between Wagon And Sedan Models

The G99 is the first wagon-bodied M5 in ages. BMW last offered such a vehicle in 2010 with the V10-powered E61, of which approximately 1,000 units were produced versus a little over 19,500 sedans. According to Sylvia Neubauer of BMW M, the G99 is far more popular, with production currently split evenly between it and the lighter sedan. Sylvia is the vice prez of customer, brand, and sales of the go-faster division. Speaking of BMW Blog, she claims that demand for the 2025 BMW M5 Touring far exceeds the Bavarian manufacturer's original expectations. "Our plan was to have two-thirds of the production over the entire lifecycle as a sedan and one-third as a Touring," said Neubauer. The big question is whether the longroof's momentum will not fizzle out in 2026 or sometime later during the G99's lifecycle. Given that even Ford has trouble moving the S650-gen Mustang, expect the unexpected sure are words to live by in this industry.



