BMW To Start Charging South Korean Customers $18 A Month To Heat Their Seats

BMW customers in South Korea can pay ?24,000 ($18.28 USD at current exchange rates) per month for the privilege of having heated seats, according to the automaker’s website.

The full fee structure was first found by Motor1 and is available on the brand’s ConnectedDrive Store, though you need a local login to see the fees for heated seats, specifically. According to the news outlet, though, customers are first offered a free one-month test period.

After that, they can opt for a subscription term that lasts a month, a year, three years, or “unlimited.” Prices for these rise as high as $406 USD (?533,000) for the unlimited term contract— that’s the equivalent of less than 23 months of heated seats on a month-by-month basis.