BMW To Take A Conservative Approach For The 2023 5 Series

BMW is preparing for what it’s billing as its most transformative project since the sixties, which will see almost everything about the company’s cars change after 2025, from the way it builds them to the way it sells them. But before then, one of the brand’s biggest stars is due a revamp. A new BMW 5 Series will arrive to continue the decades-long battle with the Mercedes E-Class – also due to be replaced next year – and the Audi A6, which will be facelifted in 2023. This newcomer, codenamed G60, will be one of the brand’s final new models before its Neue Klasse-generation vehicles begin to arrive in the middle of the decade, likely led by all-electric replacements for the 3 Series and the X5 SUV.



